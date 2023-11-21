Oakville lives lived November 10-16

×
Strauss Western on Unsplash
Oakville News honours those in our community who passed away from November 10-16, 2023.
We wish their families, friends, and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Names are listed alphabetically by last name.
- Deanna Arsenault 01-Feb-1943 to 10-Nov-2023
- Anton Frederick Baljet 01-Jun-1931 to 12-Nov-2023
- Aldo Belic 06-Apr-1940 to 15-Nov-2023
- Theresa Collaton 08-Aug-1927 to 10-Nov-2023
- Kevin James Arthur Connolly 04-May-1954 to 13-Nov-2023
- Keith Dickin 02-May-1935 to 16-Nov-2023
- Ljubica Dimovska 29-Aug-1933 to 10-Nov-2023
- John Elfstrom 01-Jun-1951 to 15-Nov-2023
- Irena Grazyna Fetter 19-May-1937 to 12-Nov-2023
- Valerie Hughes 03-Jun-1942 to 11-Nov-2023
- Ruben Javier 10-Sep-1939 to 15-Nov-2023
- Linda Jay 24-Feb-1942 to 13-Nov-2023
- Ana Kapusin 04-Sep-1924 to 14-Nov-2023
- Nicola Luciani 26-May-1928 to 11-Nov-2023
- Jimmy "Jim" Malyk 27-Jul-1941 to 14-Nov-2023
- Amber Maureen Foulkes Oont 07-Dec-1928 to 12-Nov-2023
- Ruth Renate Kehrer 05-Sep-1941 to 10-Nov-2023
- Michael McKenzie 22-Sep-1967 to 12-Nov-2023
- Sally McMillan 16-Feb-1955 to 11-Nov-2023
- Susan Mary Brisbane O'Neill 25-Feb-1947 to 16-Nov-2023
- Olga Maria Raposo 12-Feb-1946 to 15-Nov-2023
- Jaime Sy 26-May-1946 to 15-Nov-2023
- Lourdes Torreno 06-Jan-1946 to 15-Nov-2023
- Thuan Tran 01-Jan-1917 to 13-Nov-2023
- Corinne Tungate 14-Jul-1931 to 12-Nov-2023
- Manuel Vieira 29-May-1937 to 13-Nov-2023
If you wish to place an obituary or if a name has been missed and you would like it added, please email admin@oakvillenews.org.