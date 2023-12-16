Oakville's radio synced Christmas light show is live on Leacock Avenue

× Expand Alex Bonenfant

Christmas lights are fun to look at. But how often do you see ones you and your family can participate in?

In the spirit of giving back to the community, Oakville resident Alex Bonenfant is once again lighting up River Oaks with a residential light display synchronized to Christmas music.

For the sixth year in a row, visitors of Alex’s display can enjoy a festive light show by tuning their car radios to 92.3 FM and supporting local charities through donations or non-perishable food items.

Alex dedicates the entire month of November to preparing his house for this display which typically involves two weeks of setup and then another two weeks of fine-tuning.

What speaks louder than the display itself is Alex’s enthusiasm for putting on this show.

"I always loved computer animation as a kid, but at the same time I loved gigantic light displays," Alex said.

In 2016, Alex came across YouTube videos of synchronized Christmas light displays and he was immediately inspired. Without knowing where to get started, he eventually came across a light kit that allowed you to sync up lights to a song of your choice.

When he initially discovered it, his lights for the season were already up. However, instead of writing it off as something he'd wait to start until next Christmas, he spent all of 2017 researching how to do a proper light display.

"I started programming seven songs for my first light show, and it takes about eight hours to program the lights to a single song," Alex said.

Through his months of preparation that year, Alex decided to use this light show as an attraction to raise funds for the Oakville Hospital Foundation. The event was such a big success for Alex that he knew expansion was a necessity.

This year, Alex and his team will be supporting Oakville Meals on Wheels and the Fareshare Food Bank through all the proceeds brought by visitors. He’s hoping that members of the community will contribute by way either of a non-perishable food item for the food bank or a donation.

Alex has a funding goal of $1,000 in donations and 100lbs of food by the end of the year.

"We’re in a cost-of-living crisis and the foodbanks are experiencing record demand," Alex said. "Because of that, I figured that I have to use my light display to promote donations to these services."

Alex’s light display can be seen at 306 Leacock Avenue here in Oakville. Be sure to tune into 92.3 FM to get the full experience!