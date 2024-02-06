Local students wanted for scholarship program

× Expand Sheridan College Students in a class room during Orientation at Sheridan College

Public high school students in Oakville may be eligible for scholarships that don’t take marks into account. The May Court scholarship is meant to help students in need of financial support who want to pursue post-secondary education.

The May Court Club of Oakville, a women's volunteer organization, serves the community by raising funds for graduating high school students who want to pursue further education in Canada.

Since 1962, the club has supported Oakville youth by awarding over $1.4 million in scholarships.

× Expand Janet Bedford The May Court Club of Oakville

The 2024 May Court Club of Oakville Scholarship Program is now open to applicants looking to pursue a post-secondary degree, diploma, certificate or apprenticeship program.

The application deadline is April 17 for high school students and March 20 for past recipients.

Students must be graduating from a publicly-funded high school or an adult learning/continuing education centre in Oakville and plan to attend an eligible post-secondary education program in Canada.

According to the organization, "The May Court Club Scholarship Program is not marks-based, unlike many scholarship programs."

"Equally important is the resiliency revealed by students through their applications and personal interviews. This allows May Court to more fully understand each student’s unique capabilities, challenges and personal circumstances. These are then factored into the awards decisions."

The May Court Club of Oakville has outlined the following guidelines for interested 2024 applicants:

Renewable Scholarships

Past Recipients of a May Court Scholarship are eligible to re-apply for funds for a maximum of 4 to 5 years, depending on the program of study for which they received their first award.

Volunteerism & Community Service

Club volunteers aspire to be role models for volunteerism and community service, so documented volunteerism and community involvement of applicants are highly valued. Many successful applicants substantially surpass the mandatory requirement of 40 volunteer hours to graduate.

Financial Need

Applicants must demonstrate financial need. This includes providing details on their individual and family financial situation including any support they provide to their household and other family members.

Volunteer operated

Donations will be designated to deserving students.

Over the past ten years, the club has raised an average of $90,000 annually for scholarship awards.

The average individual scholarship last year was $1,700.

Some recipients have graduated to become professionals in law and medicine, and were so grateful for the assistance they received when they became established, they donated back to the club.

The club often gets letters of gratitude; they help open up opportunities for young students to have brighter futures; enabling them to become thriving and contributing members of the community.

Information regarding donating can be found on The May Court Club of Oakville website at www.maycourt.ca.