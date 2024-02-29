Oakville hospital recognized for blood supply management

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don

Halton Healthcare's Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) has been awarded the Using Blood Wisely (UBW) Hospital designation by Choosing Wisely Canada and Canadian Blood Services.

The nationwide UBW program manages Canada's blood supply, ensuring its availability for patients in critical need of transfusion.

Halton Healthcare's Director of Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory Medicine, Shairoz Kherani says, "The Using Blood Wisely Hospital designation requires hospitals to reach certain standards developed by a national steering committee and is based on literature reviews and prior quality improvement studies."

Physician Leads Dr. Anum Haroon and Dr. Pearl Lau say, "Red blood cell (RBC) transfusions are a lifesaving but limited healthcare resource that must be used carefully."

"Appropriate use of RBC transfusions reduces the risks of transfusion reactions for our patients. At a health system level, overuse of RBC transfusions jeopardizes patient access to blood transfusions, and strains limited Laboratory, health, human and financial resources."