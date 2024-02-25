Oakville unites for Coldest Night of the Year

× Expand Ben Brown

Yesterday marked Oakville's Coldest Night of the Year event in support of local charities serving those in need.

Oakville residents gathered at Chartwell Church yesterday for the annual Coldest Night of the Year event, showing support for Front Line Outreach efforts aiding the homeless.

The family-friendly walk, spanning approximately 2.5km in temperatures of -4°C, saw 198 participants collectively raising over $66,000.

In an interview with Oakville News, Ron Shantz, founder of Frontline Outreach, talked about the significance of the community's support in providing essential resources to those in need. "The huge thing is awareness," Shantz said.

"Everyone coming out to support the Coldest Night of the Year event means that Front Line Outreach can have the resources needed to find the (homeless) encampments and provide them with the things they need to serve them," he continued, "Everything from food to clothing, to first aid."

Ian Casey, a volunteer at Front Line Outreach, discussed the organization's initiatives, including the retrofitting of an RV to serve the homeless population that Casey spent over a year working on. Yesterday, the RV was a rest stop for walkers to get hot chocolate and other refreshments.

"Personally I hope that all this brings more awareness to the plight of the homeless people because we live such an incredibly privileged life that we forget what it’s like," Casey said.

"As cold as this is here today, there are people outside that do not get to go inside where it’s warm," he continued. "We do our best to provide various opportunities because Oakville is not without its poor, it’s not without its homeless, and we need to do our best to support these people."

The event not only raised crucial funds but also fostered a sense of solidarity and commitment to addressing homelessness in Oakville.