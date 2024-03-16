Nominations now open for Oakville Youth Awards

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville has launched a new initiative to recognize youth contributions to the community.

The Oakville Youth Awards, in partnership with the Oakville Youth Action Committee (OYAC), are now open for nominations.

"The Oakville Youth Awards is a new joint initiative between the Town of Oakville and the Oakville Youth Action Committee, a group of young volunteers working to foster positive experiences for youth in our community," said Director of Recreation and Culture Julie Mitchell.

"Together we were looking for more ways to celebrate youth, their achievements and contributions to our community while fostering more connection and belonging in Oakville."

The town is encouraging everyone to nominate a deserving young champion in the award category that most effectively reflects their influence and positive contribution to the community.

There are four award categories and each category will have two awards, one for nominees aged 11-14 and one for nominees aged 15-19, for a total of eight awards. The award categories include:

Youth Artist Award

Youth Sport Award

Youth Involvement Award

Emerging Youth Leader Award

For further details on each category, please visit the town's website.

The application deadline is April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Application forms can be found here.

"Nominees and award recipients will be recognized at a special event during National Youth Week. Our hope is that the awards will be offered annually to recognize Oakville youth who have made a significant contribution to Oakville’s vibrancy and livability," said Mitchell.

The selection criteria says nominees should align with Oakville's vision of a vibrant and livable community and exemplify one or more of the following town values:

Leadership

Inclusivity

Fiscal responsibility

Sustainability

Excellence

Quality of life

A selection committee of OYAC members will assess all nominations and determine the recipients. They retain the authority to relocate a nomination to a more fitting category if required. All decisions made by the committee are conclusive.

Nominees will be announced in April. Those selected, along with their nominators, will receive invitations to a celebratory event scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Further information, including specifics about refreshments and entertainment, will be disclosed in April.