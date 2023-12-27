GTA reveals top baby names for 2022

× Expand Tim Bish on Unsplash

With New Year's approaching, Ontario has revealed their list of the most popular names from the year 2022.

That's not a typo - the province unusually takes 10-11 months after the year is over to collate the list, meaning that the 2022 results are only now coming out, even though the following year, 2023, is now nearly complete.

For 2022, Olivia and Noah have once again claimed the top spots as the most popular baby names in Ontario.

With 14 consecutive years at #1, Olivia has maintained her reign as the most favoured name for girls. Additionally, this year brings a new addition to the top 10 list, as Chloe joins Isla in the seventh place ranking.

Noah has remained unbeatable in the realm of boy names, claiming the top spot for the fourth year. Liam closely follows as the second-most popular name among Ontario parents.

However, several new names appear in the Greater Toronto Area's top 10.

Ontario's top 10 baby names for girls in 2022:

Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Ava Chloe/Isla Evelyn Lily Mia

And for boys, the top 10 names in Ontario for 2022:

Noah Liam Oliver Theodore Jack Benjamin Lucas William Ethan Leo

Top baby names in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

A closer look at the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) shows a similar pattern in the most popular names for boys and girls. New names on the list include Muhammad and Ethan for the boys and Maya, Isla, and Aria for the girls.

And for girls in the GTA:

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Sophia Emma Ava Mia Maya Isla Aria

The top names for boys in the GTA:

Noah Liam Muhammad Oliver Lucas Benjamin Ethan Theodore Leo Jack

Registering your child's birth made easy

While selecting a name is a significant part of welcoming a new baby, it is equally important for parents to register their child's birth within 30 days of their arrival. To streamline this process and make it more convenient for Ontario parents, ServiceOntario offers the 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle.

The 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle provided by ServiceOntario simplifies the registration of a birth. Moreover, it enables parents to conveniently apply for their child's birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service, all through a single application.