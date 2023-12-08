OSC U15 Boys District Team helping families in need this holiday season

× Expand Laura Traina BU15 C - 1

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s a time to come together as a community to help the less fortunate and the Oakville Soccer Clubs U15 Boys District Team answered the call.

The team hosted their first-ever holiday charity drive, where the team worked together and collected 20 large bags of gently used clothes and $400 dollars in gift cards to help families in the community in need during the holiday season.

"The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect, be grateful, and seek out ways to make life better for those around us," says Head Coach, Christopher Warren. "I'm very proud of these young men for taking the initiative to raise funds and donations of gently used clothing to support deserving families in our community."

The team worked in support of the SafetyNet Charity located in Oakville, which has been helping families in need since being established in 2006. The gift cards donated are a part of the 2023 Holiday Elves Gift Card Program, allowing families to shop for themselves during the holiday season.

"I want to extend sincere thanks to all of the boys and families who truly embraced the spirit of giving and gratitude,” says Team Manager, Laura Traina. "Our hearts should feel a bit more full knowing we helped so many families to have positive memories this holiday season."

If you would like to donate gently used clothes or help financially, please visit https://www.safetynetservices.ca/ for a list of in-need items and where to donate.

"This year, Safetynet has seen a surge in families, and people seeking asylum, using our services," said Bill Shields, executive director of SafetyNet Children & Youth Charities. "We are grateful to the Ontario Soccer Club, and Christopher Warren's team, for their efforts and support during these difficult times."