PAWSOME Pet of the Month: February 2024

We're thrilled to announce the inaugural winner of the Pet of the Month contest, a collaboration between PAWSOME Concierge and Oakville News! This exciting initiative aims to celebrate our furry friends and their dedicated owners while highlighting the exceptional services offered by PAWSOME Concierge.

After receiving numerous heartwarming entries from the Oakville community, one pet stood out above the rest with their undeniable charm and unique personality. Without further ado, we proudly present the first-ever Pet of the Month: Iroh!

Iroh, a beloved member of Yamini Belmonn's family, stole the hearts of our online community with their stunning photo.

Iroh is a 5-month-old Liver Sable Long Coat German Shepherd. He's a burst of puppy energy, who playfully bothers his older sister—biting her tail and ears whenever the opportunity arises.

Despite his mischievous side, he's a laid-back pup who prioritizes beauty sleep and treats!

Iroh will organize a 'Treat-fest' extravaganza! Picture this: a buffet of endless treats, a mountain of kibble to conquer, and a dessert bar stacked with chews of all shapes and sizes. It'd be a day of culinary chaos where the motto is "Eat now, play later!"

As a token of our appreciation, Iroh will receive an exclusive prize pack filled with goodies from some of our favourite brands.

We'd like to extend a special thank you to Earth Rated, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Oakville, and Pawsome Concierge who is offering every pet of the month winner a 1-year membership valued at $175.

Their support helps make moments like these even more special for our furry companions and their families.

At PAWSOME Concierge, we're dedicated to providing exceptional care and services to pets and their owners in the Oakville area. From pet sitting and dog walking to thorough behavioural assessments, we're committed to ensuring the well-being and happiness of every furry friend in our community.

Congratulations once again to Iroh and Yamini Belmonn on this well-deserved honour! Stay tuned to Oakville News for more heartwarming stories and exciting updates from PAWSOME Concierge.

If you'd like to nominate your pet for the next Pet of the Month contest or learn more about our services, visit pawsome.vip today!