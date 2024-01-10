Rahul Singh speaks at Paul Harris Fellow Gala

× Expand GlobalMedic

The Oakville Rotary Clubs announced that six Oakville residents have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Paul Harris Fellow Community Award with guest speaker GlobalMedic Founder Rahul Singh.

This annual celebration will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at the Oakville Conference Centre. The gala dinner will formally introduce and recognize the recipients for their outstanding service to the Oakville community and beyond.

The Paul Harris Fellow Community Award is significant to the Rotary Club as it is the highest accolade that can be granted to a community benefactor or club member.

This year's nominees have made considerable contributions to the Oakville community, making a positive impact locally and globally. The nominees are individuals who truly embody the spirit of "Service Above Self," which is the core belief of the Rotary Club.

Mr. Singh, known for his passion for humanitarian assistance, will deliver a captivating speech titled, "The World in Crisis: A Review of the State of the World, Humanitarian Needs, Trends, and GlobalMedic's Programs."

Singh established the David McAntony Gibson Foundation, also known as GlobalMedic, in 1999 to honour the memory of his dear friend who tragically lost his life in 1998.

Combining his frontline emergency perspective with a passion for humanitarian aid, Singh developed GlobalMedic's unique operational mandate, which focuses on providing efficient and cost-effective disaster relief in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe. His tireless efforts have led to the creation of a globally recognized, innovative, and efficient organization.

With a career spanning over three decades, Singh has served as a frontline Paramedic in Toronto since 1988 while also participating in capacity-building missions for the UN. His humanitarian work has been widely acknowledged, with accolades such as the 2006 Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Indo-Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Caldwell Partners award for the Top 40 Under 40 in Canada in 2009.

In 2010, Time Magazine listed Singh as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. He was invested as an Officer of the Order of Ontario in 2012 and received a Diamond Jubilee Medal from His Royal Highness Prince Charles later that same year.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://rotaryoakville.ca to attend the gala, listen to Singh's inspiring speech, and meet the 2024 Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Community Award recipients.