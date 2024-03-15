Residents report recent coyote sightings in Oakville

× Expand John Dawson

Residents in the area of Schoolmaster Circle in Oakville have reported regular sightings of a large coyote along the ravine and backyards facing Merchants Gate.

The last sighting in the area was on Feb. 16, followed by another sighting this morning on March 15 at 10 a.m. along Springdale Road in Westmount.

Coyote sightings have become increasingly common in Oakville, with residents noting a lack of fear exhibited by the animals. Pet owners say they have to be especially cautious during walks around town.

As April approaches, so does pupping season for coyotes (when coyote pups are born). According to the Town of Oakville, during this time, coyote parents look after their newborn pups in dens and tend to be more active around and protective of their den sites.

It appears that one coyote frequently travels along the ravine west of Third Line between Merchants Gate and north of Upper Middle Road. Witnesses say the animal has exhibited a lack of fear towards humans but behaves docilely.

Photos of the coyote are attached:

Oakville resident John Dawson, who reported the recent sighting on Springdale Road, was out to pick something up from Kijiji on March 15 when he noticed what he thought was a large German Sheppard. As he drove up, he recognized it was the same coyote that he and his neighbours had seen back in February.

Dawson mentioned that his neighbours frequently spot the coyote near the ravine close to Merchants Gate, and it frequently climbs the fence into some of their backyards.

"The first time we saw it was February 16, and then today; the size, the colour, the shape of the tail, this is a spitting image so I'm of the opinion that this is 100% the same one," says Dawson.

There are many coyote education and safety initiatives in Oakville for residents to refer to. The town has outlined the following precautions for anyone who encounters a coyote:

Practice hazing to let the coyote know they are not welcome. Appear assertive: stand tall, wave your arms, shout, clap your hands and make lots of noise.

Keep pets attended and on leash.

Do not turn your back on, or run from a coyote.

If you see pups or suspect there are pups in the area or if the coyote is not easily frightened away, keep your dog on a short leash, pick up small pets and children, and back away from the area. Consider changing your route for a few weeks. The coyote may have been denning in the area and will likely move on after some time.

Do not leave food waste in town garbage cans in parks as this may attract rodents which may in turn attract coyotes.

Sightings can be reported here.

For safety-related situations, call 9-1-1.