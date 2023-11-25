Holy Trinity Robotics Club celebrate recent accomplishments

× Expand Jenny Liu Holy Trinity Robotics

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School's Robotics Club, commonly known as Tronic Titan 3161 recently attended the STEMley Cup championship at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

They brought their best robot from last year’s Houston Texas competition which they won first place. The team proudly considered this robot to be their most efficient and advanced technological build and it had acquired them another title at STEMley—placing third overall.

This event was their off-season competition and its purpose was to allow new members to get a sense of what a robotics competition is and how to work together as a team.

Jenny Liu Holy Trinity Robot

"New members got to tryout different positions like the drive team who drives the robot, human players who feed cubs to the robot for it to pick up and the scouting crew which recorded information about other teams to select alliances in the future," says Alice Zhang, a dedicated member of the club and had recently been promoted as the media marketing lead.

The skills provided in the Robotics Club allows students from Holy Trinity to deepen their knowledge in many technological and social aspects. It brings people with passion in engineering together.

The club is like a large family where everyone works together to achieve the same goal. Even if the team does not bring home a win, the skills they gained throughout their personal experiences can be transmitted to other parts of their life.

"I learned a lot about mechanical and electrical skills in the field. Also, we had to create essay submissions to competitions as well, gaining valuable writing skills which are really useful in real life," says Irelyn Farrell, Co-Captain and Co-Mechanical lead who had been on the team since grade nine.

"I made lots of good friends, lots of good memories, learned a lot about teamwork, leadership and collaboration. I couldn’t imagine my high school career without it!" says Sebastian Nava Urribarri, Co-Captain and the Electrical lead who joined in the beginning of grade eleven.

Holy Trinity’s Robotics Club is a paradise for learning and is full of wonderful opportunities. As the team attended competitions like STEMley, they were able to meet others with the same passion and feel more connected with their Oakville community.

This article was written by our Holy Trinity Catholic S.S. correspondent Jenny Liu.