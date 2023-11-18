Oakville welcomes holidays with the 2023 Santa Claus Parade

× Expand Ben Brown

This year's Santa Claus Parade in downtown Oakville had a fantastic turnout!

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Oakville this morning, Saturday, Nov. 18, eager and ready to brave the cold to see dozens of floats and hundreds of parade marchers.

Here’s a look at some of the awesome floats, bands and groups we saw on Lakeshore Road today:

