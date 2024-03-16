The Splendid Olive reopens following crash by reckless driver

× Expand Natalie Kennedy

Three weeks ago, a reckless driver crashed into the Splendid Olive store in Oakville while allegedly intoxicated.

Read more: Reckless driver crashes into Oakville grocery store and flees

Originally projected to take three months, the reopening process has begun in just three weeks as a result of efficient restoration work.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

When the driver hit the store, there was extensive structural damage to the foundation in the basement. Store owner Natalie Kennedy says the restoration company built an enclosure to expedite repairs, fixing the structural damage and allowing for a faster reopening.

Kennedy said the insurance company wanted to get them open as fast as possible.

To celebrate being open again, the store hosted a "mini grand re-opening" yesterday and today where samples were handed out and customers were welcomed back in.

"Today was a great Saturday," said store owner Gail Kennedy. "We opened the doors and we welcomed in quite a number of clients, some people who came for the first time, some who were returning customers, people looking for gifts, people who were treating themselves, we did some lovely bread sampling and some mocktails and it's been a great Saturday."

Gail and Natalie said that while they were closed, they were fortunate to have so much support from the community who continued to shop online and share words of encouragement to get them through the setback.

The Splendid Olive is located at 393 Kerr Street in Oakville for in-store shopping Tuesday-Saturday.

Their online store also offers free shipping to Oakville.