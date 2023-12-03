Top 5 read stories this week ending December 2

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 2. They range from Oakville's dramatic livability ranking drop to what happens if Halton is dismantled, MP Damoff's accusation in council, HDSB's new gifted program, and HRPS' retail bust.
Top five read stories for the week ending December 2
1
Four arrested in Oakville retail theft crackdown
The Halton Police have arrested four suspects connected to a series of retail thefts in Oakville, and a total of nine charges have been laid.
2
New Oakville high school to offer gifted cluster in 2024
Starting next school year, HDSB will offer a gifted cluster in Grade 9 at Garth Webb Secondary School. While the larger community welcomes the decision, some families with Grade 8 gifted students in the high school's catchment area worry.
3
MP Pam Damoff accuses mayor of putting millions in federal housing grants at risk
If town doesn’t want fourplexes, it should come to the table with a made-in-Oakville solution for increasing housing supply, Damoff told town council.
4
In a Halton divorce, who will take out the trash?
Town hires consultants to envision a post-Halton future, should the province order a break-up of the region.
5
Is Oakville most livable? Globe and Mail says no
A new ranking of Canadian cities on livability scores Oakville 29th in Canada and 4th in Ontario, behind neighbour Burlington at 5th nationally and 1st in Ontario. The ranking lets you see how Oakville scores in multiple categories.