Top 5 read stories this week ending December 09

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 9. They range from an 11-year-old superstar swimmer to a 6-storey Downtown Oakville condo, a rental HVAC scam, dangerous bandits arrested, and purchasing derelict Bronte waterfront lands.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
I got home last night to find my kids had been on e-Bay all day.
If they're still there tomorrow I'll lower the price.
Top five read stories for the week ending December 2
1
Should derelict Bronte waterfront lands be purchased for public use?
Town councillor asks staff to look for funding sources, but property’s owner is disappointed with lack of cooperation from town.
2
Police arrest last of four dangerous Oakville break-in bandits
Halton Police have just caught the last of four dangerous break-and-enter suspects, three of whom were arrested in Oakville. Police thank the community for all their support in this investigation.
3
Oakville resident feels scammed by HVAC rental
Duped consumers may have some remedy in small claims court, says lawyer.
4
New six-storey residential building approved for downtown Oakville
Oakville Town Council has approved a new six-storey building coming to downtown Oakville.
5
11-year-old Oakville swimmer shatters three provincial records
On November 19, 2023, an 11-year-old male swimmer from Oakville achieved a significant milestone by setting provincial records in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke short course categories.