Top 5 read stories this week ending December 16

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 16. They range from stunning Christmas lights on Sixth to puppy mill puppies, break-ins, unreliable contractors and who to blame for your property tax increases.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Things are coming from new places all the time.
I just bought a TV. It said "Built In Antenna".
I don't even know where that is.
Top five read stories for the week ending December 16
-
1
Blame the province for property tax increase, says Oakville councillor
Local taxpayers already paying for provincial shortfalls, with nearly $1 billion more predicted by 2031.
-
2
Oakville couple loses over $50,000 to unreliable contractor
An Oakville couple is out more than $50,000 when a contractor they hired stopped showing up after receiving his deposit. The incident raises concerns for homeowners about the steps to take when hiring private contractors.
-
3
Two suspects wanted after breaking into Oakville home through backyard
Two suspects are wanted by Halton Police after breaking into a home this week. The incident comes after the police concluded a major investigation, arresting four suspects connected to over 30 residential break-ins.
-
4
How to identify a puppy from a puppy mill
Are you thinking of buying a puppy this Christmas? They bring great joy, but puppy mills are looking to capitalize on your generous spirit, which could break your heart and bank account.
-
5
Famed Christmas House at Sixth Line and Munn’s presents first-ever 'Retro Christmas'
Sixth Line and Munn's may have missed Halloween, but they've certainly brought their A-game for Christmas 2023. Check out their "Retro Christmas" display from now until Jan. 2, with the lights display starting every day at 5:30 p.m.