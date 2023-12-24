Top 5 read stories this week ending December 23

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 23. They range from Oakville's $200,000 crosswalk to the best Christmas lights, a resident suspected of being a Russian hacker, an auto theft spree and a couple losing $50,000.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

Q: What do you call a kid who doesn't believe in Santa?

A: A rebel without a Claus.

Top five read stories for the week ending December 23