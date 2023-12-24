Top 5 read stories this week ending December 23

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 23. They range from Oakville's $200,000 crosswalk to the best Christmas lights, a resident suspected of being a Russian hacker, an auto theft spree and a couple losing $50,000.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Q: What do you call a kid who doesn't believe in Santa?
A: A rebel without a Claus.
Top five read stories for the week ending December 23
Oakville couple loses over $50,000 to unreliable contractor
An Oakville couple is out more than $50,000 when a contractor they hired stopped showing up after receiving his deposit. The incident raises concerns for homeowners about the steps to take when hiring private contractors.
Auto theft spree across Neyagawa Boulevard puts residents on alert
The Halton Police reported a chain of auto theft incidents last week in the River Oaks area and near Neyagawa Blvd with two attempts being unsuccessful.
OPP arrest Oakville man suspected to be a Russian hacker
The OPP have arrested and charged a suspected Russian hacker from Oakville. In collaboration with the FBI, the OPP concluded three-year Project Archie which led to the arrest.
Oakville's best Christmas Light Displays of 2023
Have you seen some of the light displays in Oakville this year? Oakville News is back with our annual guide to the best and brightest Christmas lights displays in town.
Town of Oakville gifts Bronte Road a nearly $200,000 pedestrian crosswalk
Bronte will see the addition of a nearly $200,000 crosswalk system as part of the town's Neighbourhood Traffic Safety Program. This crosswalk in question, will not be the only of its kind.