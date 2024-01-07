Top 5 read stories this week ending January 6

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 6. They range from four businesses ranked as Canada's top employers to disguised men accessing vehicles, resident association disappointment over the midtown process, a megachurch pastor facing more charges, and a pharmacy stabbing.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

Q: What did the left eye say to the right eye?

A: Between you and me, something smells.

Top five read stories for the week ending January 6, 2024