Top 5 read stories this week ending January 6

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 6. They range from four businesses ranked as Canada's top employers to disguised men accessing vehicles, resident association disappointment over the midtown process, a megachurch pastor facing more charges, and a pharmacy stabbing.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Q: What did the left eye say to the right eye?
A: Between you and me, something smells.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 6, 2024
-
1
Oakville woman injured in stabbing incident during armed robbery at local pharmacy
An attempted armed robbery took place last night (Jan. 2) at Abbeywood Pharmacy in Oakville. One woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed.
-
2
New allegations reported against former Ontario megachurch pastor from Oakville
Former Oakville megachurch pastor Bruxy Cavey faces two new counts of sexual assault, following 38 allegations of sexual abuse in June 2022.
-
3
'Very disappointed': Resident associations spearheading opposition to Midtown planning process
Keep buildings to an average 20 storeys, urges Oakville Lakeside Residents' Association.
-
4
Men in white jumpsuits try car door handles around Oakville neighbourhoods
Auto theft suspects dressed in white jumpsuits are tugging on car door handles around Oakville neighbourhoods. Residents are on alert and urge fellow neighbours to keep their doors locked.
-
5
Four Oakville companies ranked among Canada's Top Employers
With many Canadians on job hunts, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Halton Regional Police, Hatch, and Halton Region have been listed among the top employers in Greater Toronto for 2024.