Top 5 read stories this week ending January 13

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 13.
They range from multiple break-in investigations, a rally for Gaza, news from Halton region on an amalgamation meeting and everything in between.
Top Groan of the week
Q: What did the numerator say to the denominator when they broke up?
A: I'm so over you!
Top five read stories for the week ending January 13, 2024
-
1
Criminals in Oakville start off the new year with robberies and break-ins
Crime has surged in Oakville for the start of 2024. A man on probation was arrested at the Oakville GO station, six auto thefts and a home invasion were reported between Jan. 4-6.
-
2
Provincial committee hears arguments on the future of Halton
Mayor Rob Burton continues to argue for the break-up of Halton region, but town council has yet to consider the question.
-
3
Oakville driver charged after impaired driving collision
A 24-year-old man from Oakville is facing several criminal charges after causing a collision on Highway 403 while driving impaired. The driver's license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.
-
4
Gaza ceasefire rally in Oakville ends with list of demands
A rally was held in Oakville yesterday in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, ending with a list of demands brought to the offices of Mayor Rob Burton and Oakville MP Anita Anand.
-
5
Trail of Oakville home break-ins prompts substantial police presence
A large police presence was seen in Oakville in the area of Maplegrove Drive and Lakeshore Road on Tuesday (Jan. 9). It has been revealed that police were investigating a potential spree of residential break-ins.