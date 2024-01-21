Top 5 read stories this week ending January 20

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 20.
They range from the town's 2024 capital projects to a 19-year-old real estate mogul, an armed home invasion, a gun pulled at a house party, and Oakville Dads hitting 5,000 members.
Top Groan of the week
Q. Why is Cinderella so bad at soccer?
A. Because she always runs away from the ball!
Top five read stories for the week ending January 20, 2024
-
1
20-year-old arrested after gun pulled at Oakville house party
A 20-year-old from North York has been charged and arrested after pulling a gun at a house party in Oakville. Police executed a search warrant yesterday at a residence in North York and seized a loaded 9mm handgun.
-
2
Oakville Dads group celebrate 5,000th member milestone party
Local group "Oakville Dads" celebrated the addition of their 5,000th member last night. What started as a Facebook group for local guys to connect has now become a crucial difference maker in this community.
-
3
Police investigating armed home invasion in Oakville
A home in Westoak Trails community was broken into by three suspects at around 2:00 a.m. on Jan.17. Police say one of the suspects was armed.
-
4
Former Oakville Ranger now real estate mogul at 19
Meet Jase Lachowiez: a 19-year-old real estate investor, entrepreneur, and former Oakville Ranger.
-
5
New stuff (and better old stuff) coming to Oakville in 2024
What is being built or fixed in your neighbourhood this year? Oakville’s 2024 capital budget of $188.2 million covers everything from buying new playground equipment to re-roofing town facilities.