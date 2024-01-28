Top 5 read stories this week ending January 27

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 27.
They range from a death investigation at Sunningdale to an OTMH arsonist suspect, Lakeshore West closed by police, Palermo West targetted by carjackers and Oakville Dads hitting 5,000 members.
Top Groan of the week
Why was six afraid of seven?
Because seven eight nine.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 27, 2024
1
Palermo West on alert after carjackers target neighbourhood
Palermo West is on alert after neighbours have had their homes and cars broken into the day after leaving for vacation. Residents worry someone is keeping tabs on their whereabouts.
2
Halton Police shut down Lakeshore Road for "Person in Crisis"
Halton Police shut down Lakeshore Road yesterday morning for a "person in crisis" investigation. Few details are available about the incident. The Tactical Rescue Unit (TRU) was spotted on scene.
3
Suspect identified in Oakville hospital arson investigation
A suspect has been identified in an arson investigation concerning a fire earlier this week at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Halton Police continue to investigate and no charges have been laid as of yet.
4
Oakville Dads group celebrate 5,000th member milestone party
Local group "Oakville Dads" celebrated the addition of their 5,000th member last night. What started as a Facebook group for local guys to connect has now become a crucial difference maker in this community.
5
Sunningdale death no longer considered suspicious by investigators
Investigators are no longer considering the death of a 20-year-old female suspicious. No suspects are being sought and police do not anticipate laying any charges. No explanation has been released regarding what happened.