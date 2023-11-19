Top 5 read stories this week ending November 18

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 18. They range from protestors cancelling a Liberal fundraiser to residents fighting against a 10-storey infill condo, to an Oakville man arrested in luxury car theft, to OTMH receiving $30M to what's going to impact your property taxes in 2024.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
What did the BUFFALO say to his SON when he dropped him off at school?
"BISON."
Top five read stories for the week ending November 18
-
1
Thinking about next year’s property taxes? Here’s what you need to know
Oakville property owners can expect to see a 4.5 per cent hike in property taxes in 2024.
-
2
Historic $30 million donation enables healthcare advancement at OTMH
A historic $30 million donation sets a new standard for philanthropic support in local healthcare, allowing the hospital to adapt to the ever-changing healthcare landscape and provide exceptional care to patients in Oakville.
-
3
Oakville man one of three arrested in local luxury vehicle recovery operation
Three arrested, including an Oakville man, in HRPS operation "Project Luxe." They uncovered a sophisticated luxury vehicle fraud scheme, recovering over $1.6 million from six high-end cars, including Lamborghini and Ferrari.
-
4
"Biblical change": residents argue 10-storey building the wrong scale for Lakeshore Road
Developer applies to tear down heritage home, build 10-storey condo at the corner of Chisholm Street and Lakeshore Road West.
-
5
Liberal fundraiser in Oakville cancelled due to threat of protest
A local fundraiser for Oakville Liberal MP Anita Anand scheduled for Thursday, November 16, was cancelled after Halton police notified the venue of a potentially disruptive protest.