Top 5 read stories this week ending November 18

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 18. They range from protestors cancelling a Liberal fundraiser to residents fighting against a 10-storey infill condo, to an Oakville man arrested in luxury car theft, to OTMH receiving $30M to what's going to impact your property taxes in 2024.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

What did the BUFFALO say to his SON when he dropped him off at school?

"BISON."

Top five read stories for the week ending November 18