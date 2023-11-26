Top 5 read stories this week ending November 25

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 25. They range from a new development adjacent to Bronte Creek to a new offering for gifted students to an attempted robbery in Oakville Place to the Santa Claus Parade to NHL's Patrick Kane training in Oakville.
Top Groan of the week
To Whoever stole my Microsoft Office subscription:
I will find you. You have my Word.
Top five read stories for the week ending November 25
Oakville welcomes holidays with the 2023 Santa Claus Parade
This year's Santa Claus Parade in Oakville was a huge success! The town saw a great turnout of families and community members, and the parade's attractions were exciting and eye-catching.
Patrick Kane begins training in Oakville for the 2023/24 NHL season
NHL hockey superstar Patrick Kane has been spotted training in Oakville, as he begins his on ice rehabilitation from his off-season hip surgery.
Attempted robbery at Oakville Place prevented by eyeglass store employee
An eyeglasses store in Oakville Place mall was approached by four suspects after close who attempted to gain entry by way of intimidating a store employee. The employee did not comply and triggered the alarm, forcing the suspects to flee.
New Oakville high school to offer gifted cluster in 2024
Starting next school year, HDSB will offer a gifted cluster in Grade 9 at Garth Webb Secondary School. While the larger community welcomes the decision, some families with Grade 8 gifted students in the high school's catchment area worry.
Bronte Creek Provincial Park set to get new neighbours
Town council has approved a new 169-home development for the west side of Bronte Road.