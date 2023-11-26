Top 5 read stories this week ending November 25

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending November 25. They range from a new development adjacent to Bronte Creek to a new offering for gifted students to an attempted robbery in Oakville Place to the Santa Claus Parade to NHL's Patrick Kane training in Oakville.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

To Whoever stole my Microsoft Office subscription:

I will find you. You have my Word.

Top five read stories for the week ending November 25