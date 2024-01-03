Town of Oakville launches annual tree pruning programs

× Expand djprybyl via Foter.com - CC BY Oakville Hydro, Tree Pruning, Winter 2016, Oakville News

The Town of Oakville is launching its two annual tree pruning programs this month, focusing on tree health and public safety. Residents are invited to an open house on Jan. 17 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1225 Trafalgar Road, to learn more about these programs.

Hydro Line Clearing

The town, in collaboration with its tree service contractor, will conduct the 2024 hydro line clearing program to reduce safety hazards and power outages. The 2024 hydro line clearing program will take place between the following areas:

Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road from the QEW north to Lower Base Line

Burloak Drive and Fourth Line from the QEW south to Rebecca Street

According to the Town, "Trees are pruned in each of the four zones on a four-year cycle following the Electrical Safety Authority guidelines to maintain a three-metre (10 foot) clearance between branches and primary power lines and one metre (three feet) for secondary lines."

In cases where trees are growing too close to hydro lines, the town will prune trees on private property. If the arborist is unable to meet the required clearance standard through acceptable pruning methods, removal of certain trees situated too close to the hydro line may be considered as a final option.

Rotational Tree Maintenance

The rotational tree maintenance program aims to improve town-owned street trees' health and structure on a ten-year cycle. In 2024, the program will cover the following areas:

Between Fourth Line and Sixteen Mile Creek from the QEW south to Lakeshore Road

Neyagawa Blvd/Fourth Line to Preserve Drive

Dundas Street north to Burnhamthorpe Road

Though the town will only perform rotational tree pruning on town-owned trees, sometimes these trees are on municipal property next to a homeowner's yard, possibly including the area by the house and the sidewalk.

For additional details regarding the town's tree pruning initiatives, visit the Town Tree Maintenance page.