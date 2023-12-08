Annual toy drive lights up Coronation Park tonight

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Holiday Lights by the Lake

The Oakville Professional Fire Fighters Association is reaching out to the community for support in their 2023 Toy Drive Events for youth in need!

It’s time to get into festive spirit and usher in the holiday season! The ever-popular Holiday Lights by the Lake and drive-thru toy drive returns tonight, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 to Coronation Park in Oakville.

Now in its third year, this family friendly event will feature even more lights and attractions. With more than 90 trees decked in 130,000 lights, paths illuminated by 100 light displays and 13 spotlight and laser displays, the park will be transformed into an unmissable winter destination!

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. tonight. For a smoother process, the association asks that attendees of the drive-through donation event park on the east side of Coronation Park and walk west to the designated donation point.

Patrons tonight can drive-thru Coronation Park, waving or deliver a letter to Santa. This event will also feature other special guests, including eight visual performers, the Oakville Fire Safety team and Sparky the Fire Dog.

While all donations are welcome, the greatest need this year is for toys and winter supplies for infants and youth ages 13 to 15. All donations will be distributed directly to local families, institutions and community agencies supporting children and youth in need.

Firefighers holding unwrapped gifts

Sorting and Packing Sessions, for those who'd like to volunteer, will take place 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Station 3, 168 Kerr Street, on the following dates:

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Friday, Dec. 15

Monday, Dec. 18

Wednesday, Dec. 20

The station emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying, "Your participation in these events will play a significant role in making this holiday season extra special for children/youth in our community."

"Whether you can contribute toys or lend a helping hand during the sorting and packing sessions, your support is invaluable."

Full details about attending the toy drive and Holiday Lights by the Lake can be found online here.