Toys for 400 children given to Oakville families for Christmas

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

Oakville's Front Line Outreach, a community based volunteer program, held their fifteenth annual Christmas toy distribution this week. Thanks to their hard work, over 400 kids in Oakville will wake up to new toys on Christmas morning this year.

These hundreds of children will receive toys on Christmas thanks to the generous donations from local Oakvilleans, local businesses, and dozens of volunteers.

The toy distribution happened earlier this week at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 114, with the legion donating the space so parents could come and choose the perfect toy for each of their children.

Front Line Outreach has held their Christmas toy drive since 2009, partnering with volunteers from the Oakville Fire Department. (If you attended the Fire Department's special toy drive-through event at Coronation park two weeks ago, it's likely your donations ended up here!)

Front Line Outreach describes their mission as "reaching into the social housing communities of Oakville and beyond to help people in low income break free from poverty."

Ron and Joyce Shantz, CEOs of Front Line Outreach, were on site Monday to assist volunteers who set up, cleaned, and aided "shoppers" who came to choose toys for the families. Seeing the tables of toys, it's an intricate and detailed operation to make sure every child gets exactly the right gift for Christmas.

"The reason we do this is easy," says Ron. "It's because people don’t have toys for children. It’s really hard for parents to ask for help. When we do this, the process really dignifies this for Oakville families."

"It’s really important for parents to come through and pick a toy that they know their child would like, because the joy is in the giving. To see their kids eyes light up on Christmas morning does the heart and soul good for the parents."

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News Volunteers at the 2023 Front Line Outreach toy distribution

Ron and Joyce both affirm the real work is done by their small group of dedicated volunteers, who worked for twelve hours straight to run the program.

They told us the local demand for toys has grown: Oakville News last visited the Front Line Outreach toy distribution in 2020, and since then, the number of families receiving toys has gone from 100 then to at least 160 this year.

"There is a significant increase in the need of the communities like we’ve never seen before," he told Oakville News. "We're up almost double this year in the number of families we're helping in some way and we’re seeing people that may not qualify for other Christmas programs in Oakville. We're trying to help local families who've fallen through the cracks.”

Joyce says that two years ago, "We had a mum who sent a letter to say thank you. She was on maternity leave, and had no gifts for her children. After she left with a bag of toys she wrote to us, saying she sat in her car just crying she was just so thankful. That letter was really special."

The best part? "I love that as soon as parents come through the door I’m enveloped with warmth and the Christmas spirit."

Outside of the Christmas season, the group also runs a food distribution for five communities on weekly basis. They also run a summertime day camp program called "Camp Dakota" for hundreds of kids across all Halton communities - and three more locations in Toronto.

Thanks to everyone who donated toys this year and a special thank you goes to all the volunteers who worked hard this month to make this possible.

More can be learned about Front Line Outreach on their website and also on Facebook. You can also learn about ways to donate and volunteer online.