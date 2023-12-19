United Way Holiday Helping Hand Program brings joy to those in need

× Expand UWHH

In a year marked by surges in inflation, economic pressures heightened poverty rates, and escalating mental health challenges, many in our community are grappling with increased needs this holiday season.

United Way Halton & Hamilton's (UWHH) Holiday Helping Hand program brought together 14 local social service agencies, working collectively to make the season brighter for those in need.

Volunteers with United Way fulfilled holiday wish lists and gathered toys and essential items like clothing and non-perishable food.

"This past holiday season posed unprecedented challenges for many families and individuals in our community," emphasized Brad Park, President and CEO of United Way Halton & Hamilton.

"The weight of economic challenges, housing and food insecurity, and mental health struggles have deepened the need in our community, putting our agency partners under significant strain."

Thanks to the community's generosity, UWHH supported 12 holiday projects, including over 105 volunteer opportunities through the Holiday Helping Hand program.

Community members rallied, sorting and packing community food bags for Food For Life Halton & Hamilton and stuffing holiday stockings for Community Living Burlington.

One hundred twelve families and individuals across Burlington, Halton Hills, Hamilton, Milton, and Oakville were sponsored through the program, ensuring they received what they required for the holidays.

The diversity of people the program supports ranges from young families with infants to single elderly individuals and all ages in between, including community members living with disabilities and newcomers.

One of the volunteer opportunities for this year, the OPP Toy Drive, was held at Toys R Us on Hamilton Mountain. The OPP mobile command center was on-site, encouraging the community to fill it with toys supporting United Way's Holiday Helping Hand program.

This year's toy drive raised over $32,500 worth of toys. Energetic volunteers collected toys and added them to the cruiser, urging shoppers to purchase them for needy families. Toys will be distributed to children across Hamilton & Halton.

"This year's program was a tremendous success, thanks to the support of our generous community members. Their contributions not only supported the most vulnerable but also assisted our agency partners in meeting the growing demand," said Brad Park.

The need for social services remains urgent.

Over 68% of the 106 United Way-supported programs have reported a substantial surge in demand, underscoring the pressing nature of the challenges faced by our community members. Nearly half of United Way-supported programs maintain waitlists, highlighting the ongoing struggle for individuals and families seeking crucial support.

It is not, however, too late to make a difference.

This year, they urge you to consider giving to United Way Halton & Hamilton. Whether you've been giving for years or are considering your first gift, now is the time to join this journey and create lasting change. And this year, your gift holds even more power with our Local Love Community Match.

For every $4 you donate, an additional $1 will be added to your gift by generous community members and organizations. This amplifies your impact, addressing local challenges, supporting families, and empowering individuals in Halton & Hamilton.