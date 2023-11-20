United Way's Holiday Helping Hand program continues to make a difference

× Expand Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash

United Way Halton & Hamilton is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in our local community. In line with this commitment, they've established the Holiday Helping Hand program to provide support during the holiday season.

Through this program, United Way aims to alleviate some of the pressures faced by their agency partners and ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community can experience the joy of the holiday season.

United Way Halton & Hamilton's funded agency partners have been able to leverage the Holiday Helping Hand program to continue meeting the needs of their clients.

Despite funding cuts and a lack of staff resources, these partners have found a lifeline in United Way's support. One agency partner, in particular, had to discontinue their own holiday-giving program due to various challenges.

However, with the assistance of United Way, they can still extend a helping hand to those in need through the Holiday Helping Hand program. Together, they are working towards bringing joy to our community and supporting those who need it the most.

This year, the number of families in our local community requiring support has increased significantly. Over 100 families are in need of assistance during the holiday season. United Way Halton & Hamilton recognizes the importance of ensuring that these families can enjoy a joyous and happy holiday season.

"We are confident that, together, we can rally and make a difference in the lives of these families," added Brad Park, a representative from United Way.

United Way Halton & Hamilton is calling on the community to join them in their efforts to raise over $12.5 million. These funds will help ensure that agency partners can continue delivering the 106 programs that our most vulnerable community members rely on.

By supporting United Way's mission, individuals and businesses can contribute to creating a stronger and more inclusive community.

To participate in the Holiday Helping Hand program or make a donation, please visit the official United Way Halton & Hamilton website at uwhh.ca.

Every contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families in our community.

Join us in spreading the holiday spirit and making a positive impact during this special time of the year!