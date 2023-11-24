Lakeshore West GO Train to alter service this weekend, Nov. 25-26

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Go Parkade Oakville Go parkade

GO Trains on the Lakeshore West line, including those serving Oakville, will be adjusting their service this weekend.

This weekend from Nov. 25 - 26, the Lakeshore West rail service will see the following changes:

On Saturday, Nov. 25:

Trains are scheduled to operate every half hour from Union Station to Oakville GO, with hourly service running between Oakville GO and West Harbour GO throughout the day in both directions.

Departure times for some eastbound and westbound trips will be altered, with certain trains leaving up to four minutes earlier.

On Sunday, Nov. 26:

There has been a special schedule made to accommodate customers travelling to and from the Toronto Santa Claus parade that will also ensure crews at the station can work safely.

Trains will be running every half hour between Union Station and Oakville GO all day.

Between approximately 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., there will be hourly service between Oakville GO and Aldershot GO.

Some trips will be adjusted, with some trains departing up to 2 minutes earlier.

Changes to Niagara Falls trips are anticipated during the weekend, and it is recommended that you plan in advance by visiting the GO Transit website to access the most current schedules.

Regular service will resume on Monday, November 27.

Riders are encouraged to use gotransit.com or triplinx.ca to plan their trips as schedules and connection times have changed for this weekend. Customers can also check the GO Transit Service Updates page for real-time details.