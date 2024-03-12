WHAM celebrates International Women's Day with heartfelt event

× Expand Women of Halton Action Movement

Last week, an impressive turnout of 500 supporters gathered to champion the Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM) at their annual International Women's Day celebration, marking four decades of powerful advocacy.

In a successful return to its annual International Women's Day celebration, the Women of Halton Action Movement (WHAM) welcomed nearly 500 guests on March 6 at the Oakville Conference Centre.

Headliner Jully Black delivered a moving performance, filling the venue with inspiration and uplifting music, including a touching rendition of "Redemption Song" that echoed through the halls.

Also at the event, Dr. Sima Samar, renowned for her advocacy for freedom and human rights in Afghanistan, signed copies of her book 'Outspoken'. Dr. Samar, a medical doctor, public official, founder of schools and hospitals, a thorn in the side of the Taliban, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, has dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of girls and women.

The occasion also marked the 20th anniversary of The Dinner Party and the 40th anniversary of WHAM.

Over the years, The Dinner Party has raised more than $600,000 for two charities; Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services of Halton (SAVIS) and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

This year's total has not been finalized, but proceeds from ticket sales, 50-50 draw and the silent auction will all add to the total raised.

WHAM, a local, grassroots, nonpartisan, feminist lobby organization has advocated since 1981 to improve the status of women locally, nationally, and internationally.