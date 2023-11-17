Everything to know about Oakville's 2023 Santa Claus Parade

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

Tomorrow marks the highly anticipated annual Santa Claus Parade in Oakville, set to take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The 2023 parade will be centred around the theme of "Holiday Movies and Icons."

To ensure you maximize your experience, Oakville News has prepared a guide on planning your day:

Getting to the Parade

Start with convenience! The town is again offering a free Santa Shuttle from the Oakville GO station.

The complimentary Santa Shuttle will be operational from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., departing every 5-10 minutes from Oakville GO to Trafalgar Park Community Centre.

This shuttle is the ideal way to access the parade route and secure a prime spot to enjoy the floats.

Road Closures

To accommodate the parade's procession through downtown Oakville and Kerr Village, the following roads will be closed from 7-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18:

Deane Avenue (from Maurice Drive to Kerr Street)

Felan Avenue (from Stewart Street to Rebecca Street)

Kerr Street (from Lakeshore Road to Stewart Street)

Lakeshore Road (from Allan Street to Brant Street)

Rebecca Street (from Dorval Drive to Forsythe Street)

Robinson Street (from Navy Street to Allan Street)

Stewart Street (from Kerr Street to Maurice Drive)

Parking restrictions will be enforced from 6 a.m. onwards. Any vehicles found within the road closure after this time may face ticketing and/or towing.

Residential Parking Access and Restrictions

Temporary "No Parking Special Event" signs and restrictions will be in effect on streets within the road closure, as well as specific residential side streets.

These restrictions will be applicable from 7 a.m. on November 18 until the parade is done. During this time, courtesy and/or paid parking permits will not be valid on the affected streets or Lots 15 and 16.

Paid parking will be available from 9 a.m. in various commercial parking locations.

Detour Routes

For safe travel during road closures, a clearly marked detour route will guide you through:

Chartwell Road

Allan Street

Cornwall Road / Speers Road

Dorval Drive

Fourth Line

Preparing to Attend the Parade

When getting dressed, the town advises attendees to "Prepare for any weather conditions, as the parade will go on, rain or shine. Dress accordingly to ensure comfort!"

For the 33rd year, the Oakville Kinsmen will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the start of the parade and just before Santa's sleigh. This year, they have expanded donation options to include debit and credit card donations via Tap, in addition to traditional non-perishable food and cash donations.

Remember to bring non-perishable food items for Oakville food banks - this small gesture can make a significant impact.

With these considerations in mind, our community is poised to have a great day at the Santa Claus Parade. Bundle up, bring your donations, and be sure to have fun!

Can't make it to the parade? Oakville News will share parade highlights in tomorrow's photo gallery.