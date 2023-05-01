How much did councillors earn and spend in 2022?

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Town Hall

Curious about how much your mayor and town councillors earned and spent last year? Recent town and Halton region report outline the 2022 salary, benefits and expenses for all municipal politicians.

Mayor Rob Burton - $219,608.31

Salary and benefits: $200,781.42 ($146,091.42 Oakville; $54,690 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $10,475

Community outreach and professional development: $5,477.89

Conference expenses: $2,424

Conservation Halton per diem: $450

Councillors from highest to lowest cost

Ward 6 town and regional councillor Tom Adams - $156,068.67

Salary and benefits: $132,204.13 in ($70,655.13 Oakville; $61,549 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $7,433.54

Honorarium, per diem and mileage for chairing the Credit Valley Conservation Authority: $14,956

Ward 5 town and regional councillor Jeff Knoll - $149,927.59

Salary and benefits: $132,204.13 ($70,655.13 Oakville; $61,549 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $8,087.46

Conference expenses: $3,242

Conservation Halton per diem: $525

Other expenses paid by Halton: $4,394

Ward 1 town and regional councillor Sean O'Meara - $143,229.08

Salary and benefits: $132,204.13 ($70,655.13 Oakville; $61,549 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $1,841.95

Conference expenses: $7,708 (including $2,181 arising from his duties as Halton's representative to the Great Lakes St Lawrence Cities Initiative)

Ward 2 town and regional councillor Cathy Duddeck - $141,691.78

Salary and benefits: $128,937 ($69,287 Oakville; $59,650 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $7,506.78

Conference expenses: $3,248

Conservation Halton per diem: $525

Ward 3 town and regional councillor (until Oct. election) Dave Gittings - $139,874.06

Salary and benefits: $124,492.92 ($70,782.92 Oakville; $53,710 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $6,942.14

Conference expenses: $2,595

Conservation Halton per diem: $450

Other expenses paid by Halton: $3,919

Ward 4 town and regional councillor Allan Elgar - $126,498.57

Salary and benefits: $116,514.75 ($61,790.75 Oakville; $54,724 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $6,049.82

Conference expenses: $1,934

Conservation Halton per diem: $525

Ward 7 town and regional councillor (until Oct. election) Pavan Parmar - $125,471.67

Salary and benefits: $115,985.20 ($62,215.20 Oakville; $53,770 Halton)

Community outreach and professional development: $8,988.47

Conference expenses: $498

Ward 3 town and regional councillor (since Oct. election) Janet Haslett-Theall - $88,267.07

Salary and benefits: $77,909.05 ($70,050.05 Oakville; $7,859 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $8,883.02

Ward 5 town councillor Natalia Lishchyna - $73,856.46

Salary and benefits: $65,129.64 (Oakville)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $7,251.82

Ward 2 town councillor Ray Chisholm - $72,070.44

Salary and benefits: $64,336.36 (Oakville)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $6,259.08

Ward 5 town councillor Marc Grant - $71,986.58

Salary and benefits: $69,498.44 (Oakville)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $1,013.14

Ward 4 town councillor Peter Longo - $76,184.10

Salary and benefits: $69,498.44 (Oakville)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $5,210.66

Ward 1 town councillor (until Oct. election) Beth Robertson - $61,687.76

Salary and benefits: $60,987.76 (Oakville)

Community outreach and professional development: $700

Ward 7 town councillor (until Oct. election) Jasvinder Sandhu - $69,354.23

Salary and benefits: $60,987.76 (Oakville)

Community outreach and professional development: $8,366.47

Ward 7 town and regional councillor (since Oct. election) Nav Nanda - $19,600.11

Salary and benefits: $17,431.67 ($9,168.67 Oakville; $8,263 Halton)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $693.44

Ward 7 town councillor (since Oct. election) Scott Xie - $11,111.48

Salary and benefits: $8,943.04 (Oakville)

Vehicle, home office and technology communication allowance: $1,475

Community outreach and professional development: $693.44

Ward 1 town councillor (since Oct. election) Jonathan McNeice - $10,418.04