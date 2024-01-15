24-year-old Oakville driver charged after fleeing OPP traffic stop

× Expand Brant OPP

A 24-year-old from Oakville is facing several charges after fleeing from Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) during a traffic stop. Police say the driver was travelling at 155km/h.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, the OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 403.

At 9:11 a.m., an officer saw a driver travelling at 155km/h in a posted 100km/h zone. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and attempted to flee.

Brant OPP Constable Jonathan Bueckert says the OPP caught him at a service station just off the 403 on Sinclair Boulevard in Brantford, Ontario.

Cansin Varol (24) from Oakville, has been charged with the following offences:

Flight from a Peace Officer - Contrary to the Criminal Code.

Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform Stunt - Excessive Speed - Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, on March 8.