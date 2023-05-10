Oakville driver going the wrong way dies

× Expand OPP

OPP Mississauga highway division responded to reports of a small passenger vehicle travelling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway 410 close to Steeles in Brampton at approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, May 10.

A vehicle traveling NB in the SB lanes collided with a transport truck around 3am. The 30-year-old driver from Oakville in the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased. Any witnesses call #MississaugaOPP 905-858-8670 pic.twitter.com/ajSSquafUq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 10, 2023

As police searched for the vehicle, they were notified shortly after that a transport truck had collided head-on with a car travelling in the wrong way on the 410. Officers determined it was the exact passenger vehicle they had been searching for.

The 30-year-old driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the deceased driver was from Oakville. It was also noted that the driver was seen driving the wrong way on the 410 earlier in the night.

All three lanes of the 410 were closed for investigation and were reopened at 9:40 a.m.

The police are asking witnesses, especially those with dashcams, who may have seen the vehicle travelling the wrong way or the accident to contact the Mississauga division of the OPP at (905) 858-8670.

The family of the deceased has been notified, and the police are not releasing any further information at this time.