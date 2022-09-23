Suspect charged in Oakville drug trafficking investigation

× Expand HRPS Seizure

In July, a suspected drug trafficker, in the Town of Oakville, was identified through an investigation conducted by 2 District Crime Unit of the Halton Regional Police Service. Officers watched the suspect, through the course of the investigation, make numerous drug transactions within Halton and the GTA.

A search warrant executed at a residence in Etobicoke and a vehicle led to the seizure of 6.5 ounces of cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Burlington on September 20th. The charges laid are:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Trafficking – Cocaine

Drive while Prohibited

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2208.

If you would like to anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can reach them at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.