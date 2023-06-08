Oakville Fire issues town-wide fire ban

× Expand Vater_fotografo via Foter.com - CC BY-SA Fire

The Oakville Fire Department has issued a town-wide fire ban, prohibiting all open-air burning effective immediately for today, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

This burn ban applies to the entire town, including properties with approved burn permits. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision to issue a burn ban comes after particularly dry weather conditions, limited rainfall and air quality warnings for the region due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

People failing to comply with open-air burning regulations in the Ontario Fire Code and Oakville’s Open-air Burning Bylaw may be fined.

The use of propane and natural gas fired devices such as barbeques can continue to be used during the duration of the ban.

This fire ban will remain in effect until further notice. More information can be found online here.