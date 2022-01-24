Oakville girls softball coach faces sexual charges

× Expand Niu Niu on Unsplash Investigation by Police

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) made an arrest following a sexual assault investigation in Oakville.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, police arrested 41-year-old Donovan Friesen of Oakville. He has been charged with the following:

Invitation to sexual touching;

Indecent exposure to a person under 16

The victim in the assault was a young female and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Friesen has several online profiles (KiK, Snapchat, etc.) and goes by the names of “don987654” and “hannahk975”. Friesen also has ties to the Oakville Girls Softball Association (OGSA) where he spent time as a coach and manager.

Please note: A person who is charged is still considered innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.