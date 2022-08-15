Access to Oakville GO Station is blocked due to a person in crisis

× Expand J Potoma Oakville GO Station closure

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has blocked off access to Oakville GO Station, in the area of Cross Avenue and Speers Road, as they are dealing with a person in a crisis.

Trains will be on hold until an investigation is completed.

HRPS officers advise you to avoid these areas if possible:

Cross Avenue is shut down from Lions Lane to Speers Road.

Speers Road is shut down from Kerr Street to GO Station.

There is no ongoing risk to public safety, and HRPS has contained the situation to a specific area.