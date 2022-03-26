Oakville grandmother wins $362,860 in Lightning Lotto

× Expand OLG Lightning Lotto winner Ida Pietri of Oakville wins $363,000 jackpot in late February.

LIGHTNING LOTTO struck Ida Pietri of Oakville on Feb. 27, 2022. The top prize had grown to $362,860.50, and she held the only jackpot-winning ticket.

Ida, a retiree, says she is an occasional lottery player: "I love to play games that are $5 or under. I had $2 in my wallet, so I decided to play LIGHTNING LOTTO," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The mother and grandmother said she was checking her tickets when she discovered her big win at the store. "I told the clerk there was something wrong because the screen disappeared – then Big Winner appeared on the screen, and the jackpot reset!"

Ida went to get her husband. "He didn't believe it at first, but when he finally did, we told the rest of the family," she smiled.

Ida plans to travel with her family and buy some new furniture.

Ida Pietri purchased the winning ticket at Bronte Village's Piggy Mart, 2290 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville.

This is the second major jackpot winner from Oakville this year. On Jan. 18, Gary Myles won $22 million in Lotto MAX.

About LIGHTNING LOTTO

LIGHTNING LOTTO players can win a jackpot on the spot! Match all five numbers in any one line on your LIGHTNING LOTTO ticket with those drawn earlier that day to win the jackpot. The top prize starts at $125,000 and grows with ticket sales.

Each $2 Quick Pick consists of three lines of five numbers from 1 to 49.