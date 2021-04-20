Town outlines guidelines for COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0

The province announced new stricter emergency measures to combat COVID-19, including extending the Stay-at-Home order. These stringent provincial restrictions will be in place for all regions of Ontario.

“Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health stated yesterday that by decreasing our mobility and that by adhering to the strong measures we can minimalize, reduce and eliminate our exposure to the variants of concern,” stated Mayor Rob Burton.

“As more people are vaccinated, we are moving closer to getting back to seeing family and friends in person. In the meantime, continue to follow the advice of health experts. Let’s continue to be kind to each other, keep our spirits up and remain vigilant in following public health advice. We have come too far to let our guard down now,” continued Mayor Burton.

The Stay-at-Home order requires everyone to remain at home except for essential reasons, including getting vaccinated.

Further restrictions include but are not limited to:

Closing outdoor recreational amenities

Prohibiting all outdoor social gatherings and organized public events, except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone or a caregiver for any member of the household.

Reducing capacity limits to 25% in all retail settings where in-store shopping is permitted.

Limiting the capacity of weddings, funerals, religious services, rites or ceremonies to 10 people indoors or outdoors

As a municipality, the town must abide by the provincial order and close a number of our outdoor recreational amenities.

Recreation Services, Parks, Amenities and Facilities

Town of Oakville Recreation and Culture facilities remain closed with limited exceptions.

All in-person programming is cancelled.

Outdoor recreation amenities that are closed include sports fields, baseball diamonds, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, skateboard parks, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic areas.

Playgrounds and off-leash dog parks remain open. Community gardens are scheduled to open by pre-booked appointment only on May 1. You must maintain physical distancing.

If you need some fresh air and activity, it’s okay to walk, cycle or jog through your neighbourhood park or trail, but outdoor gatherings in all town parks are limited to members of the same household. Those living alone may join one exclusive household.

Please stay 2 metres (6 feet) away from everyone else in the park or on a trail and take your waste home with you to dispose of it. Options to stay active at home are available on oakville.ca. Visit our Virtual Programs page for online recreation opportunities.

Marinas / Boat launch

Marinas are open only for repairing or servicing boats or other watercraft and/or placing boats or watercraft in the water to be secured to a dock until the marina is open to the public. Public boat launches are closed. Please visit oakville.ca/harbours for details.

Library

Oakville Public Library remains open for contactless takeout (holds pickup) available by appointment only, computer access by appointment only, and many online programming options. Visit opl.on.ca for details.

Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit will run modified essential trips, including trips to vaccination clinics. The transit terminal at Wyecroft Road will remain open to provide PRESTO services, including SPLIT passes. Transit schedules are available online at Oakville Transit.

Weddings, Funerals, Cemeteries

Weddings and funerals are limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Social gatherings associated with these events are limited to members of the same household (or 1 other from outside that household who lives alone).

Marriage licences and commissionings are offered in person by appointment only.

Town Hall

Town Hall and the ServiceOakville customer service desk remain closed. Please visit oakville.ca to access a variety of town services online. For inquiries, contact ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or [email protected].

Enforcement

The town’s municipal enforcement officers strive to make our community safe for all people. Our officers continue to focus primarily on education and warnings of provincial Stay-at-Home orders to support the public health emergency.

“Throughout the pandemic, our enforcement officers and parks ambassadors have been working to educate the public and ensure provincial regulations are followed to help keep our community safe. Please do your part and be respectful of the regulations and the officers who must enforce them,” said Jim Barry, director, Municipal Enforcement Services.