February 17, 2024 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, February 17, 2024. After last week's promising recovery results for COVID-19 spread in Oakville, almost all metrics this week have reversed the progress seen so far this year.

The average number of 5.7 new cases locally being confirmed per day has gone up 25% since last week - but those only include those confirmed by a lab-conducted PCR test. After declines in infectivity earlier this month, only testing positivity as a whole went down this week.

Two more outbreaks have opened in Halton Region, both at undisclosed seniors care facilities. Five people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19.

After last week's errors and delay, national tracking figures are again being published in Canada. While active cases are still being recorded slightly higher than recoveries, the number of new active cases has slowed substantially in the last few weeks - in some provinces, the decline in new cases has been 60 per cent or more since February 1.

Confirmed global deaths surpassed a grim milestone last month: 7 million people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher. The worldwide case total has surpassed 770 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

1 in 6 Halton residents are up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 9 per cent of the population had any booster dose in 2023.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up. First doses are available for those six months and older.

While Halton's vaccine clinics are now closed, most pharmacies and health care centres are offering all numbered doses and boosters to patients.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a local pharmacy or primary care office for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health as of this week:

Halton is averaging 5.7 new COVID-19 cases per day, a small increase from 4.6 average daily cases last week.

There are 3 active outbreaks in Halton (2 more than last week)

8.1% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (0.7% less than last week)

5 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (1 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.67 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

18% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

46% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.67 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 663,900 active cases in Canada (+1,200 this week)

3,016 people are currently in hospital (-120 this week)

There are 52,328 deaths to date (+33 this week)

82.59% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.64% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 0.8% this past week, a reverse from declines so far this month

U.S. deaths have decreased 6.9% this week

Americans up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

774.46 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 7.02 million people have died

77,800 people worldwide have been infected in the last seven days

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Book a vaccination appointment for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters, online here

