February 3, 2024 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, February 3, 2024. Local numbers of daily cases and testing positivity are going down, but Oakville's outbreaks and hospital admissions have increased.

Halton region is averaging eight new cases of COVID-19 per day, which has been declining every week so far of 2024. Testing positivity is sitting at 11.3 per cent.

Hospitalizations, however, have more than doubled from 5 to 11 this week, and a new outbreak has opened at an undisclosed seniors living centre. Unfortunately, Halton has stopped reported where the open outbreaks and known hospital cases are located.

1 in 6 Halton residents are up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 9 per cent of the population had any booster dose in 2023.

Errors in national reporting for COVID-19 numbers across Canada this week mean there is no new data on active cases or deaths at the Canada-wide level.

Confirmed global deaths surpassed a grim milestone last week: 7 million people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher. The worldwide case total has surpassed 770 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up. First doses are available for those six months and older.

While Halton's vaccine clinics are now closed, most pharmacies and health care centres are offering all numbered doses and boosters to patients.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a local pharmacy or primary care office for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health as of this week:

Halton is averaging 8.0 new COVID-19 cases per day, slightly lower than last week's 8.6 average daily cases.

There are 4 active outbreaks in Halton (1 more than last week)

11.3% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (0.9% less than last week)

11 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (6 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.67 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

18% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

46% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 659,600 active cases in Canada (+2,200 this week)

3,354 people are currently in hospital (-222 this week)

There are 52,201 deaths to date (+71 this week)

82.60% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.64% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are down 10.9% this past week

U.S. deaths have decreased 0.1% this week

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

774.39 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 7.02 million people have died

100,600 people worldwide have been infected in the last seven days

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Book a vaccination appointment for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters, online here

Sources: