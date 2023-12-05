Acclaim Health CEO Angela Brewer announces retirement

Acclaim Health

Angela Brewer, the esteemed CEO of Acclaim Health, will retire in June 2024 after an illustrious career spanning over three decades.

Under Angela's visionary leadership, Acclaim Health has provided exceptional home and community care to over half a million patients, club members, clients, and their families.

Angela's journey with Acclaim Health began in 1992 as a visiting nurse. With determination and dedication, she pursued her MBA and gradually assumed various leadership roles within the organization.

In 2004, she ascended to the position of executive director. Angela has propelled Acclaim Health's annual operating budget throughout her tenure from $8.9 million to an impressive $34.7 million. Moreover, she has introduced numerous innovative services, all aimed at enhancing the quality of client care.

Reflecting on her tenure, Angela expressed her gratitude: "Being CEO of Acclaim Health has truly been one of the great honours of my life."

Although she will depart from her current role, Angela's connection to Acclaim Health remains steadfast. She acknowledges that the organization and its people will always hold a special place in her heart.

An unwavering advocate for home and community care, Angela has played a pivotal role in shaping healthcare system transformation.

Locally, she has made significant contributions to the newly forming Ontario Health Teams. At the provincial level, Angela serves as the board chair of Home Care Ontario, where she tirelessly champions increased home care funding, wage parity for staff members, and improved system integration.

Under Angela's guidance, Acclaim Health recently unveiled Patty's Place, a groundbreaking dementia care center in Oakville. This flagship facility has set a new standard for exceptional dementia care in Ontario, highlighting Angela's commitment to innovation and excellence.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions, Angela Brewer was awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award for her dedicated service to the community in 2022.

Cindy Heinz, Board Chair of Acclaim Health, expressed deep gratitude, stating, "We can't thank her enough for the level of excellent care she has created in our community. We congratulate her on her well-earned retirement."

As Angela Brewer prepares for her next chapter, Acclaim Health's Board of Directors has engaged LHH Knightsbridge to lead the search for a new CEO. Angela will continue to serve in her current role until the end of June, ensuring a smooth transition for her successor.

Founded over 90 years ago, Acclaim Health is a registered charity that provides exceptional home health care and support services in Halton. Their services encompass various areas, including dementia care, caregiver support, social support, fall prevention, hospice and bereavement support, companionship, and palliative care education.

According to Acclaim Health, their "unwavering commitment to extraordinary community care has earned them the highest possible standing through Accreditation Canada, as well as accreditation with the Imagine Canada Standards program."