December 2, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, December 2, 2023. Halton's current COVID-19 testing positivity rate is at nearly 30%, meaning new case rates today are among the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While some metrics tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Oakville and Halton have worsened this week, like hospital admission and testing positivity percentages, the actual number of new cases and outbreaks have slightly improved from the past few weeks.

Local testing positivity, at 28.8% of Oakville's PCR tests coming back positive, are currently recording their highest rates since the Omicron wave in early 2022. Nine outbreaks remain open across Halton, most of them in seniors care.

An average of more than 20 new cases are being confirmed daily in Halton, and that only tracks those confirmed by a PCR test - the number is almost certainly much higher when counting unreported rapid test results.

There is good news: 15% of the population is now up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 10% of the population has had a booster dose this year.

Because the latest Omicron subvariants EG.5 and XBB are now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario and across Canada, Halton's recent vaccination rates have been skyrocketing upwards, now at 1.64 million doses. New subvariant EG.5 and XBB focused boosters are now available Ontario-wide.

Canada confirmed 4,400 new cases of coronavirus this week and just over 120 new hospitalizations. In the nationwide vaccination effort, last week Canada administered its 100 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, has now surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book all numbered dosage vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus booster dose appointments for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 20.7 new COVID-19 cases per day, down slightly from last week's 21.4 average daily cases.

There are 9 active outbreaks in Halton (3 less than last week)

28.8% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (5.7% more than last week)

23 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (1 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.64 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

15% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

48% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.62 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 622,700 active cases in Canada (+4,400 this week)

3,615 people are currently in hospital (+123 this week)

There are 51,577 deaths to date (+62 this week)

82.61% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.57% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 10% this past week, a notable jump from last week

U.S. deaths have increased 9.1% this week

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

772.05 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.98 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

