December 30, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, December 30, 2023. Halton Region is not updating local COVID-19 transmission data this week due to the holiday.

As of last week, every reported metric of COVID-19 transmission in Oakville and Halton has worsened in the last ten days surrounding Christmas, including an exploding number of new cases, testing rates, hospitalizations and seniors care outbreaks.

Halton is averaging 20 new COVID-19 cases per day, up more than 25% from just last week. Outbreaks have more than doubled from five to now 11 throughout the region. Hospitalizations have increased dramatically in the last two weeks.

Testing positivity remains high in Halton, with 21.3% of PCR tests coming back positive. While an average of 20 new cases are being confirmed daily in Halton, that only tracks those confirmed by a PCR test - the number is almost certainly much higher when counting unreported rapid test results.

Canada-wide, there are over 5,600 news cases of coronavirus this week, but many health units are not reporting new cases over the holidays. New coronavirus hospital admissions continue to outpace discharges nationwide.

1 in 6 Halton residents are up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 10% of the population has had a booster dose this year.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, has now surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up. First doses are available for those six months and older.

While Halton's vaccine clinics are now closed, most pharmacies and health care centres are offering all numbered doses and boosters to patients.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a local pharmacy or primary care office for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health as of last week, on Dec. 21:

Halton is averaging 20.0 new COVID-19 cases per day, an approximate 25% increase from last week's 15.9 average daily cases.

There are 11 active outbreaks in Halton (6 more than last week)

21.3% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (5.7% more than last week)

48 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (36 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.66 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

17% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

46% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 645,100 active cases in Canada (+5,600 this week)

4,187 people are currently in hospital (+54 this week)

There are 51,858 deaths to date (+52 this week)

82.61% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.63% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 16.7% this past week, a large increase from last week's 10.4%

U.S. deaths have increased 10% this week, up from last week's 3.4%

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

773.12 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.99 million people have died

26,000 people worldwide have been infected in the last seven days

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Book a vaccination appointment for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters, online here

