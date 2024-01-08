Dr. Blair Bigham talks at next Canadian Club of Halton dinner

Dr. Bigham Dr. Bigham

The distinguished Dr. Blair Bigham is the speaker for the upcoming Canadian Club of Halton dinner on January 18, 2024

Dr. Bigham is an accomplished journalist, scientist, and physician renowned for his expertise in emergency and critical care medicine.

Having trained at McMaster and Stanford Universities, he brings a unique perspective to his work, bridging the worlds of medicine and journalism.

With a deep understanding of the vital link between wealth and health, Dr. Bigham has dedicated his career to shedding light on the often-unseen aspects of healthcare.

Through his reporting, he shares the narratives of patients, healthcare providers, and the systems that shape their experiences.

Dr. Blair Bigham's insightful articles have graced the pages of reputable publications such as The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, The Huffington Post, and CBC News. His contributions extend beyond journalism, as he has also published in esteemed medical and scientific journals, including the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The Walrus Books

Dr. Bigham, author of the national bestseller "Death Interrupted: How Modern Medicine is Complicating the Way We Die," will delve into the complexities surrounding end-of-life care and the impact of advances in medical technology on the dying process.

An evening of insight and connection

The evening will begin with a delectable 3-course dinner, followed by Dr. Bigham's captivating presentation.

The cost of admission is $60.00 for members and $70.00 for non-members. Please note that space is limited, and tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

To secure your spot, register online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca. For payment convenience, e-transfer options are also available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca. Registration closes at Midnight on Monday, January 15, 2024.