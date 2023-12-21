Federal funding granted to Nucleus Independent Living Centre

× Expand Oakville News N.M. MP Anand engaging with clients at Nucleus

An Oakville-based health care company is set to receive nearly $200,000 from a federal grant to support their adult and senior care programs.

Yesterday, on December 20, MP and President of the Treasury Board of Canada Anita Ananda, made an important funding announcement at the Mississauga Halton LHIN Regional Learning Centre.

The funding was granted to Nucleus Independent Living, an organization dedicated to making it easier for individuals to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. This news comes as Nucleus celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, maintaining its accreditation by CARF Canada since 2013.

Anand expressed that one of her primary motivations for entering the world of politics was, "to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community receive the care they need."

With this in mind, she recently secured $176,000 in funding for Nucleus through the $400 million Community Services Recovery Grant (CMSG). This grant not only supports Nucleus but also benefits 22 other organizations in Oakville, with a total approved funding of $1.5 million.

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Anita Anand engaging with a client at Nucleus on December 20

Laura Salisbury, the CEO of Nucleus, stated that their programs are designed to cater to the mental and physical needs of individuals, as well as their financial circumstances. As a result of this recent funding, Nucleus will be able to expand access to its adult services daycare program.

This expansion will enable more individuals to benefit from the wide range of services and activities provided by Nucleus.

Following the funding announcement, MP Anita Anand took the time to tour the Nucleus facility and engage with the clients. She actively interacted with them, even participating in a game of bowling for Rudolph.

The facility operates from early morning until early evening, providing clients with snacks and a full lunch during their stay. Additionally, Nucleus offers a memory care area where clients can participate in various group activities.

Anita Anand emphasized the importance of providing funding to organizations like Nucleus, as it helps alleviate the strain on the acute care system in hospitals.

By supporting independent living centres, individuals have access to the necessary care and resources to maintain their well-being without relying solely on hospitals for assistance.