Historic $30 million donation enables healthcare advancement at OTMH

The Oakville Hospital Foundation announced a donation of $30 million, the most significant collective gift ever received by the foundation.

The generous contribution paves the way for the future of healthcare at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, enabling the institution to meet its current and ongoing priority needs.

The donation comes from a group of philanthropists, the Flagship Families, who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the hospital's vision.

"Individually, over the years, each of these donor families has demonstrated their deep philanthropic commitment, and together, this new collective gift will make a difference in the lives of the people it touches today and for years to come," stated Oakville Hospital Foundation CEO Mary McPherson.

The distinguished Flagship Families donors, recognized for their outstanding support, contributed $3 million or more each. These philanthropists include:

Bob and Marilyn Beamish

David, Marc, Reid, and Scott Campbell

June and Ian Cockwell

Craig and Eleanor Mellish

Oakville Hospital Volunteer Association

David Pakrul and Sandra Onufryk

the Shorey Family

An anonymous contribution was also made to honour the frontline workers at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

This extraordinary gift will empower Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital to prioritize evolving healthcare needs. As the healthcare industry undergoes unprecedented transformation, the hospital will be positioned to purchase cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art equipment to deliver high-quality care to patients.

This donation signifies the first leadership gift in the Foundation's new Era of Care campaign, aiming to raise $150 million over the next decade.

Just as the Oakville community played a vital role in establishing the new hospital eight years ago, continued philanthropic support remains crucial in shaping the future of healthcare for the community.

The next decade holds, according to OTMH, "the promise of groundbreaking advancements in medicine."

"The support from the inaugural and future Flagship Families donors spearhead this effort, empowering Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital to realize its vision to become a leading healthcare organization, offering integrated hospital care."

Halton Healthcare CEO Melissa Farrell adds, "This momentous donation from the Flagship Families will propel our ability to provide world-class care. Their investment will elevate the critical care we are able to deliver in a hospital that serves the fastest-growing region in the province."