How to speed up your metabolism

Most people think that metabolism is just about burning calories. But our metabolism includes all the biochemical reactions in our body that use nutrients and oxygen to create energy.

About 1 in 5 Canadians have what's called "metabolic syndrome" and it impacts much more than our ability to maintain a healthy weight. It impacts our risk for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and more.

There are lots of factors that affect how quickly (or slowly) it works, i.e. your "metabolic rate." For people who feel they have a slow metabolism, the advice given is often "eat less and exercise more." But factors affecting metabolic rate are much more complicated than the adage "calories in calories out."

How do you know if a slow metabolism may be affecting you? Is there anything you can do to change it?

Do you feel cold, tired, or feel your digestion is a bit more "sluggish"? Have you gained weight you are unable to shake? If you answered “yes” to these questions, give these 5 tips a try.

Stop Restricting Calories

When people lose weight by restricting calories their metabolic rate often slows down in response. This is because the body senses that food may be scarce and adapts by trying to continue with all the necessary life functions and do it all with less food.

While dieting can lead to a reduction in stored fat it can also lead to a reduction in the amount of muscle you have as well.

If you don’t maintain your muscle mass while you lose fat, then you may end up with a slower metabolism. If this happens, then when you go back to eating a "normal" number of calories (you can’t stay deprived forever), you are more likely to gain the weight back.

Tip: your focus needs to be on optimizing body composition, not just weight loss.

Eat Enough Fat

Many of us have been raised on the premise that "eating fat makes us fat." But that view is changing with the realization that it is the sugars and refined starches in our diet that cause the insulin spike that promotes fat storage.

Having adequate fat in our diet is important for energy, protection for our organs, as an important component of cell membranes, and for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. It also helps the body to feel satiated and displaces refined carbs in the diet.

Tip: Add more healthy fats to your diet, such as avocados, nuts, and seeds, but manage portions since they still contain calories.

Eat Enough Protein

Protein can be helpful for weight loss because it isn’t broken down as easily or quickly as carbohydrates or fat. This is because of its thermic effect. It requires more energy to digest, absorb, transport, and store than the other macronutrients. You burn more calories breaking down protein so it can help keep you fuller for longer and therefore consume less food overall.

Eating enough protein is also crucial for muscle growth because it helps to repair and maintain muscle tissue. And more muscle means a faster resting metabolic rate.

Tip: I recommend 25-30g of protein per meal for 3 meals a day. More protein may be indicated with increased activity needs.

Exercise

Aerobic exercise temporarily increases your metabolic rate as your muscles are burning fuel to move.

Anaerobic exercise such as strength or resistance training will help to build muscle that increases your metabolic rate even when you’re not exercising! This means that the amount of energy your body uses depends partly on the amount of lean muscle mass you have.

Even little things can add up. Do a 7–10-minute strength video or work with a trainer to get started with a plan that is suitable for your fitness level. Even something small like taking the stairs instead of the elevator can contribute to more activity in your day.

Tip: Incorporate movement into your day. Exercise regularly and include weight training or high-intensity interval training that will help to increase your muscle mass.

Sleep

There is plenty of research that indicates the influence that sleep has on your metabolic rate. There is a strong correlation between a lack of sleep and weight gain. The general recommendation is to get 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Many things can impact our ability to get adequate amounts such as stress, nighttime eating syndrome, and blue light before bedtime.

Tip: Create a non-negotiable routine that allows at least 7 hours of sleep every night.